Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $78,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $290.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.