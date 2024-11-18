Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,645 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.48% of JELD-WEN worth $33,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $160,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

JELD opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. The trade was a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

