Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 43,365 Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 289.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Hawkins by 35.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $123.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $135.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

