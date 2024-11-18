Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.13. 217,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 907,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,239.92. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,398 shares of company stock worth $4,376,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 283.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,573,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

