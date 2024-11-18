Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.66 on Friday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veradigm stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,176,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000. Veradigm makes up about 5.2% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tyro Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Veradigm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

