Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces $5.0 Million Public Offering and Investor Relations Agreement**BERWYN, PA – November 15, 2024 -** Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRPX) recently completed a public offering of $5.0 million in common stock an

**

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Virpax Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Articles