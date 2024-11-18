Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces $5.0 Million Public Offering and Investor Relations Agreement**BERWYN, PA – November 15, 2024 -** Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRPX) recently completed a public offering of $5.0 million in common stock an

**
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Virpax Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virpax Pharmaceuticals
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?