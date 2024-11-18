Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 37,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.
Visa Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE V opened at $309.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.01. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $245.60 and a one year high of $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $564.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
