VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1277769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.00 and a beta of 2.03.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 113,518 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in VIZIO by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

