WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €39.60 ($42.13) and last traded at €39.70 ($42.23). 695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.80 ($42.34).
WashTec Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $531.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About WashTec
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.
