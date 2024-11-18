Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.98. 634,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,112,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Specifically, CEO Paul Bolno sold 51,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $733,670.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,466.32. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of -1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 100,498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

