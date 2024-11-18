Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) in the last few weeks:
- 11/7/2024 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 11/6/2024 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/6/2024 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2024 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2024 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 10/4/2024 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,082. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
