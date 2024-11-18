Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 229,261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $56,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

