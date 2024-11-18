Wharton Business Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $211.00 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.64 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

