Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.06. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $191.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $511.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

