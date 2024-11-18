Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $22,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $59.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

