Wharton Business Group LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

UNP opened at $235.57 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $216.79 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

