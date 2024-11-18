WP Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 2.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,306,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,752.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 91,687 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $69.26 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

