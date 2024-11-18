WP Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $586.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.42 and a 12-month high of $609.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

