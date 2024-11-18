WP Advisors LLC Sells 4,520 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,822,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $59.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

