WP Advisors LLC Sells 4,864 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

