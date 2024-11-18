XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 31,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 161,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

