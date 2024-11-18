Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 154.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
XHR stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
