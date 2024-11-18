Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 154.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

