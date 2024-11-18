Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.26). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

