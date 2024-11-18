Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 118304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Zambeef Products Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.02 million, a PE ratio of 425.00 and a beta of -0.48.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

