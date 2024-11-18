Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $18.82. 4,226,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,109,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

