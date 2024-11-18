Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $34.40 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,269.67.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,880.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,037.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,846.37. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

