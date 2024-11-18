Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 196,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $677.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.