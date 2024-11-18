Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after buying an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $188,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,362 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

