1,021 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $243.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average of $229.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $182.23 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

