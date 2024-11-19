1,283 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 351,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,159,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.64 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

