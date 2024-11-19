15,111 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Insulet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 4.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.68 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $279.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.60.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

