25,000 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 103,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHH opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.