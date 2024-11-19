4,365 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

