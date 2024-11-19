644 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Bought by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.