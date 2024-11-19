644 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Bought by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBSFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48.

About iShares CMBS ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.