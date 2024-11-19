728 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.10. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.