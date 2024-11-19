841 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,080,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $201,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $224.14 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.97%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

