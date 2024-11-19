Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

NYSE:VMC opened at $278.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average of $254.15.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

