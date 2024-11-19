Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.