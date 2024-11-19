Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,748 shares of company stock worth $20,677,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

