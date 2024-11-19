Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 10th

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.6% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

IAF stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

