abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 29th

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

