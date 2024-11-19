Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 4,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

