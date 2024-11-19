Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $224.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 531,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,912,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

