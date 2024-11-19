AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.000-5.200 EPS.
AECOM Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.16. 254,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $115.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.43.
AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
