Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.93.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

