agilon health’s (AGL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of AGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 801,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $657.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. agilon health has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

