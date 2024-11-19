Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $375.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Shares of APD stock opened at $327.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average of $280.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

