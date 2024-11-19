Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by MKA Charitable Fund

MKA Charitable Fund raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,153 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 100.0% of MKA Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MKA Charitable Fund owned about 0.31% of Airbnb worth $255,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,206 shares of company stock valued at $51,738,467 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

