Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $103,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $232.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

