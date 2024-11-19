Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $232.27 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

